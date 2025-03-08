– Fightful Select has an update on Meiko Satomura who is in the United States this week. As noted, she joined NXT Women’s Champion Giulia for a photoshoot this week at the WWE Performance Center.

According to the report, Satomura is set to attend NXT Roadblock on Tuesday, March 11 in New York City. It’s unknown if she will be a part of the show, but Giulia’s title bout against Stephanie Vauqer is reportedly scheduled to headline the event.

Satomura made her last NXT appearance at NXT Roadblock 2023. Satomura is nearing her in-ring retirement, with her last match scheduled for April 29 with Sendai Girls. Fightful notes that after finishing up her last matches in the UK, several requests from indie wrestling promotions to book Satomura were rejected.

Meiko Satomura is also set to appear at TJPW on Friday, March 14 following Roadblock. This Tuesday’s WWE NXT Roadblock will air live on The CW. The event is being held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.