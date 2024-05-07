– As previously reported, Mike Rome is set to return to NXT as ring announcer, with Alicia Taylor moving up to the main roster. Fightful Select has another update on the transition, noting that Rome will be ringside for his announcing duties starting with tonight’s episode of WWE NXT TV. This will be Rome’s first time announcing for NXT since 2019.

Additionally, the report notes that there is talk backstage at today’s NXT that Taylor will be working on the SmackDown brand as ring announcer moving forward.

Rome was previously the NXT ring announcer from 2016 to 2019.