Backstage Update on Missing Talents at Recent WWE Events, Their Status for Day 1 PPV

– As previously reported, there was recently a COVID-19 outbreak in WWE, which later resulted in talents being pulled from some shows for this week heading into WWE Day 1. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided more details on the stars who were pulled from the Sunday live events at Madison Square Garden in New York and Tampa, Florida.

According to Meltzer, there were talents pulled from the Sunday night live events who didn’t test positive for COVID-19. However, they were kept off the live events and Raw this week in order to protect the title main events scheduled for this Saturday’s WWE Day 1 event. Kevin Owens was the exception, as he still wrestled at MSG on Sunday and worked last night’s edition of Raw. But mainly, most of the main eventers for Day 1 were pulled from the house shows as a precautionary measure.

On the Raw side, Superstars who didn’t work MSG or last night’s Raw included Big E, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Zelina Vega. SmackDown Superstars who didn’t work the Tampa event as scheduled were Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns, and Xavier Woods. As previously noted, Seth Rollins revealed on Twitter that he was out with COVID on Sunday.

While WWE was apparently aware the changes were going to happen beforehand on Saturday (Dec. 25), they did not announce the talents were not going to be on-hand for the events ahead of time. At the top of the MSG show, it was announced that some stars were missing the event due to the effects of COVID-19. At the Tampa show, The Usos announced that Roman Reigns would not be there for his originally scheduled tag team match.

Meltzer also discussed WWE’s new COVID-19 protocols for talent and staff who test positive. According Meltzer, talents now only have to be subjected to a five-day quarantine rather than a 10-day one due to the latest CDC recommendations. They will then have to test negative twice on consecutive days after they first tested positive for COVID-19. So, it would be a six-day window from when they tested positive to when they would be cleared to return after the five-day quarantine and two negative tests.

Additionally, Meltzer noted that “everyone is expected” to work the Day 1 pay-per-view event as far as what’s currently known at the moment. Also, Meltzer reported that he was told by a source that it was very important for next year’s plans for WrestleMania 38 that Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar do not miss Day 1 this weekend.

WWE Day 1 is currently scheduled for Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.