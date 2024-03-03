– As previously reported, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan stated during a media call ahead of AEW Revolution last week that AEW was looking to have more pay-per-view events this year, and increasing the number of pay-per-view events to as many as 9-10 events this year. Fightful Select has an update on one of those new pay-per-view events.

According to the report, the new show, Dynasty, is expected to be announced later tonight at Revolution. The show is expected to be held in the midwest region, with the company traveling to Peoria on April 20. The pay-per-view card will likely be held that weekend or the following weekend.

The company recently filed a trademark on “AEW Dynasty” back in February.

– Fightful also reports that Collision will be pre-empted on March 23 on TNT due to the NCAA basketball tournament.