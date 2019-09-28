Backstage Update on New WWE Raw and Smackdown Announce Teams, Dio Maddin Was Paul Heyman’s Pick

– During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the news on the new WWE announce teams that were announced earlier this week. The new teams will feature Vic Joseph with Dio Maddin and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler serving as analysts for Raw. Meanwhile, Friday Night Smackdown on FOX will feature Michael Cole handling play-by-play, Corey Graves serving as analyst and Renee Young as a Special Contributor.

According to Meltzer, Dio Maddin (aka former NFL player Brennan Williams) was picked to go to Raw “some time back” and that this was a decision by Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman. Maddin is apparently a Paul Heyman guy, and Maddin’s time on 205 Live was to get him ready for Raw. Meltzer stated that Heyman sometimes has his hunches, and Maddin is “his guy,” and Vince McMahon apparently decided to go along with his hunch.

Paul Heyman also reportedly wanted Vic Joseph for the Raw announce team but not WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who Meltzer states is a in a “temporary” slot for the team. Heyman also had an unknown third name in mind to join the Raw announce team. Specifically, “Paul Heyman wanted new, young announcers.”

WWE reportedly wanted a whole new face lift on both Raw and Smackdown. They wanted everything on “both shows” to look “new” and “fresh.” So both shows will be getting new regular announce teams, graphics, videos, camera angles, and “pyro” (More on that HERE).

Regarding Tom Phillips, who appears to be off the main shows, Meltzer stated that Phillips has been missing a lot with his announce work, which is the mentality behind why he’s off the Smackdown team. Meltzer added that Cole got the slot on Smackdown because he’s “Vince’s guy” and has the prestige. Cole and Graves went Smackdown because it’s seen as the “A-show” now.