Backstage Update on NXT Not Being Part of Survivor Series 2020 Being a Vince McMahon Decision

– As previously reported, NXT is not going to be a part of this year’s Survivor Series event. NXT became featured in the event last year for the first time, and it appeared to be very successful overall. Dave Meltzer addressed who made the call not to use NXT for this year’s event on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, and it was said to have been a decision made by Vince McMahon.

According to Meltzer, the decision not to use the developmental brand at Survivor Series was “just a Vince [McMahon] decision.” He stated, “When I asked, there really wasn’t a reason. I mean, it’s just a Vince decision, so now you gotta go in Vince’s brain.”

Additionally, Meltzer speculated that last year WWE had a mentality of “Beat AEW,” hence NXT being propped up for Survivor Series season and challenging Raw and SmackDown at the event. However, NXT has been hammered by AEW so much in the ratings every week, this week notwithstanding, that WWE no longer wants to acknowledge the fight with AEW and put all their resources into fighting them.