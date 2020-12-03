Backstage Update on AEW & Impact Crossover, How Much Talents Knew About It, Note on Omega on IMPACT!

– As previously reported, last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite appeared to show the start of a crossover or alliance between AEW and Impact Wrestling. Impact’s Don Callis helped Kenny Omega win the AEW World title from Jon Moxley. After the match, Callis then teased an appearance by Omega on next week’s IMPACT! Fightful Select has a report with some more additional details.

According to the report, some backstage sources within Impact Wrestling had heard about the idea, but they were told by management that there “wasn’t much to it” at the latest IMPACT! TV tapings. Additionally, several people within AEW reportedly heard that Callis would be working an angle with the promotion, but they did not know its extent.

None of the sources expect this will turn into a “full crossover” between the two promotions. However, Impact wrestlers are said to be happy that this will bring some more buzz to IMPACT! Also, the report stated this is not the first time with regards to a a pitch between the companies to work together.

With regards to Omega appearing on next week’s Impact episode, Omega did not attend the most recent set of TV tapings. Sources for the report believe he will be filming his segment next week on Tuesday, December 8. Currently, Impact Wrestling has other names scheduled to be flying in to do work on that date.

You can also check out 411’s full report and review for last night’s AEW Dynamite RIGHT HERE.