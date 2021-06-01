Backstage Update on AEW Rampage TV Tapings

– PWInsider has an update on how AEW plans to tape upcoming episodes of the new WarnerMedia show, AEW Rampage, which debuts on Friday, August 13 on TNT. Per the report, the debut episode of AEW Rampage will be broadcast live on TNT on August 13.

Additionally, the report notes that some episodes of the show will be pre-taped, but that will not always be the case. Also, while AEW is said to be working out the details, there are plans to make tweaks to the TV taping format. AEW President Tony Khan spoke more about this during a recent media scrum over the weekend.

Rampage will move to TBS, along with Dynamite, starting in January 2022.