wrestling / News
Backstage Update On AJ Francis’ TNA Contract, WWE Schedule Reaction Note
December 31, 2024 | Posted by
Fightful Select has released the news and notes from the world of pro wrestling:
* AJ Francis’ new TNA deal is through 2025. The deal was announced today via SI.com.
* WWE has no scheduled house shows until the European tour in mid-March. Talent were said to be very happy about it.
* The Cincinnati AEW shows had an additional emphasis put on them at the request of Warner Bros Discovery.
* Kenny Omega had been planned to head to Japan on January 1 for this weekend’s show. He will meet Gabe Kidd at NJPW x AEW: Wrestle Dynasty.
* NJPW has started negotiating with a number of wrestlerswho have deals coming up.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Discusses How Long He Wants To Keep Wrestling Full-Time
- Backstage Update The Young Bucks Wanting To Lose The AEW Tag Team Titles In Squash Match
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett Denies That His 2013 Talks To Buy TNA Fell Apart Because Of Dixie Carter