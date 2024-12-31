wrestling / News

Backstage Update On AJ Francis’ TNA Contract, WWE Schedule Reaction Note

December 31, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
House of Glory The War Within AJ Francis Image Credit: House of Glory

Fightful Select has released the news and notes from the world of pro wrestling:

* AJ Francis’ new TNA deal is through 2025. The deal was announced today via SI.com.

* WWE has no scheduled house shows until the European tour in mid-March. Talent were said to be very happy about it.

* The Cincinnati AEW shows had an additional emphasis put on them at the request of Warner Bros Discovery.

* Kenny Omega had been planned to head to Japan on January 1 for this weekend’s show. He will meet Gabe Kidd at NJPW x AEW: Wrestle Dynasty.

* NJPW has started negotiating with a number of wrestlerswho have deals coming up.

AJ Francis

