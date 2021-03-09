Backstage Update on Aleister Black Being ‘Stuck in Catering’

– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on WWE Superstar and former NXT World champion Aleister Black. As previously reported, Aleister Black has not appeared on WWE TV since a match with Kevin Owens last October.

According to Meltzer, unless Vince McMahon decides he suddenly likes and wants to use Black, the wrestler will be “stuck in catering” until his WWE contract runs out. In January, it was reported that Black has not been backstage since WWE recently released his wife, former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega (aka Thea Trinidad), in November.

Black first signed with WWE in 2016. He later made his NXT debut in April 2017.