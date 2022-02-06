Backstage Update on Alexa Bliss Therapy Segments

– WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently returned to Raw in a series of vignettes where she is currently undergoing therapy to help cure her of her current persona and obsession with Lilly. Fightful Select has an update with some new backstage details on Bliss’ return with the therapy segments.

According to the report, WWE produced and filmed nine of these therapy segments. The segments were reportedly part of a long-term plan for Bliss when they were created. In addition, she reportedly wasn’t part of the creative plans for last weekend’s Royal Rumble event.

Alexa Bliss last wrestled at Extreme Rules 2021, losing to Charlotte Flair in a match for the Raw Women’s title. She hasn’t wrestled since that time.