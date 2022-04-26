wrestling / News

Backstage Update On Alicia Atout & Richard Holliday’s MLW Contracts

April 26, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
MLW Fusion Alicia Atout Image Credit: MLW

Alicia Atout has re-signed with MLW, reports Fightful Select. MLW reportedly has extended her deal, and she will now remain with the promotion for the next several years. After starting as a backstage interviewer, Atout has now been managing her boyfriend Richard Holliday.

Holliday re-signed with MLW back in 2020 and reportedly still has quite a bit of time left on his deal.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alicia Atout, Richard Holliday, Ashish

More Stories

loading