Backstage Update On Back-Up Plan for WWE SummerSlam Main Event After Orton Injury

The Wrestling Observer (h/t WrestlingInc) reports that WWE’s SummerSlam main event between Roman Reigns and Randy Orton appears to be in limbo with Orton’s back issues potentially causing him to miss the rest of 2022. The Observer reports that even though Reigns is currently in a program with Orton’s RK-Bro partner, Riddle, a Reigns vs. Riddle match isn’t the alternative plan for Summerslam (Reigns and Riddle are set to wrestle on tonight’s Smackdown) and that WWE has a back-up plan in place.

Details on the backup plan aren’t exactly known, though some names being speculated about to face Reigns are Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Gunther. Reigns last defended the WWE Title against McIntyre on May 22nd at a WWE live event, and then seemed to indicate that he won’t be working anymore live events after the show.

Reigns is currently not in the plans for Money in the Bank and is only scheduled for more more RAW appearance this summer despite unifying the WWE Universal Title and WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 after defeating Brock Lesnar.