Backstage Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Status

The buzz leading up to the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix in LA on Monday included Becky Lynch making her comeback.

Earlier reports suggested that her return on this show was off the table since she was supposed to be part of the segment after Rhea Ripley faced Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Title, but it was nixed. According to Fightful Select, Lynch wasn’t scheduled for the show and wasn’t even in LA.

Lynch is now under contract with WWE. She mentioned to people that she was there to support WWE while attending some Netflix events related to WWE.

As of late 2024, there’s no concrete plan for her WrestleMania appearance or return just yet.