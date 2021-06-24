Backstage Update on ‘Big Plans’ This Year’s WWE Draft

– According to Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian, there’s an update for this year’s edition of the WWE Draft. As previously reported by Zarian, this year’s edition of the draft is slated for Monday, August 30 (Raw) and Friday, September 3 (SmackDown).

Zarian states that reports that WWE doesn’t set plans for after this year’s draft aren’t “totally accurate.” He added, “WWE has big plans for some who will be switching brands following SummerSlam.”

He continued that WWE’s apparently goal for this year’s edition of the draft is to give it a bigger feel than previous one “for all the reasons you imagine.” He noted, “You have a unique opportunity to hit the reset button on a lot of talent.”

Last year’s WWE Draft was held in October on Oct. 9 & Oct. 12. WWE SummerSlam is scheduled for Sunday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Raw on August 30, purportedly Night 1 of the Draft, will be held at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The September 3 episode of SmackDown will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

