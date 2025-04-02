Backstage Update On Big Potential AEW Match

The highly anticipated showdown between Mercedes Mone and Athena is seemingly accelerating, with reports suggesting a potential clash sooner than expected.

Fightful Select‘s recent report of AEW’s plans for the match, possibly as early as AEW Dynasty, was further fueled by an in-ring confrontation between the two. While speculation initially pointed towards AEW All In: Texas, given Athena’s regional connection, alternative creative directions are being explored. The strategic placement of Mone and Athena in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament strongly indicates a deliberate build-up, and while AEW Dynasty remains unconfirmed, a match within the coming months is widely anticipated.

Adding to the evolving narrative, Mone’s renewed collaboration with The Renegades, resulting in a match against Robyn Renegade, signals a developing storyline.