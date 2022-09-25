Backstage Update on Bobby Fish’s Impact Wrestling Status

– PWInsider has more details and notes on yesterday’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings, along with the current status of Bobby Fish after he made his Impact debut at Victory Road on Friday.

According to the report, Bobby Fish and Joe Hendry filmed backstage material that will be used on future episodes of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Fish has reportedly not yet signed with Impact Wrestling. He’s currently set to work Bound for Glory on October 7 and the following TV taping on October 8, both of which are being held in his hometown of Albany, New York.

It’s not yet confirmed if he’ll be working additional dates beyond those shows, but it is said to be “certainly possible.”