Backstage Update on Booking Plans for MLW, Myron Reed Slated for Bigger Push
January 7, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider had an update on more upcoming booking plans for MLW. Per the report, the plan moving forward is for a feud between the Injustice and CONTRA Unit stables.
Additionally, former middleweight champion Myron Reed is going to be repackaged and receive a large push in the coming months. Lio Rush defeated Reed on Fusion this week to capture the Middleweight Championship.
Also, PWInsider noted that a decision was made for MLW to roll back a hard push on last night’s Kings of Colosseum event due to the chaos occurring in Washington, DC. The episode is currently available on MLW’s YouTube channel.
