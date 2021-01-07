Backstage Update on Booking Plans for MLW, Myron Reed Slated for Bigger Push

– PWInsider had an update on more upcoming booking plans for MLW. Per the report, the plan moving forward is for a feud between the Injustice and CONTRA Unit stables.

Additionally, former middleweight champion Myron Reed is going to be repackaged and receive a large push in the coming months. Lio Rush defeated Reed on Fusion this week to capture the Middleweight Championship.

Also, PWInsider noted that a decision was made for MLW to roll back a hard push on last night’s Kings of Colosseum event due to the chaos occurring in Washington, DC. The episode is currently available on MLW’s YouTube channel.