Backstage Update on Braun Strowman, How He Injured His Knee

– As previously reported, Braun Strowman reportedly suffered a knee injury recently. As a result, he was forced to bow out of his planned title matchup against Drew McIntyre at TLC 2020. According to a report from PWInsider, Braun Strowman has not been backstage at Raw in recent week, while he is currently out nursing his knee injury.

Additionally, the report noted that Strowman hurt his knee when he was in the group that caught Keith Lee during his dive at Survivor Series. WWE wrote Strowman off TV last month by having him get “indefinitely suspended” for assaulting Adam Pearce on Raw.

Drew McIntyre is currently scheduled to defend his title against AJ Styles in a TLC match at TLC 2020.