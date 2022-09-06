wrestling / News
Backstage Update on Braun Strowman Returning to WWE
September 6, 2022 | Posted by
– As noted, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman made his return to WWE last night on Raw, laying waste to the tag team division during the Fatal 4-Way Match. Strowman later revealed that he will be appearing this Friday on SmackDown. PWInsider also had an update on his return.
According to PWInsider, Strowman will be part of the SmackDown roster moving forward. Also, he will be used as a babyface.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On If He Feared Death, If He’ll Ever Wrestle Again, Original Plan For Him At WrestleMania 38
- Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon
- Backstage Rumor on The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Threatening to Walk Out of AEW After CM Punk’s Comments
- CM Punk Addresses His Issues With Colt Cabana, Calls AEW EVPs ‘Irresponsible’, Says Hangman Page Is An ‘Idiot’