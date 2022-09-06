Backstage Update on Braun Strowman Returning to WWE

– As noted, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman made his return to WWE last night on Raw, laying waste to the tag team division during the Fatal 4-Way Match. Strowman later revealed that he will be appearing this Friday on SmackDown. PWInsider also had an update on his return.

According to PWInsider, Strowman will be part of the SmackDown roster moving forward. Also, he will be used as a babyface.