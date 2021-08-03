Backstage Update on Cause of Michael Cole Audio Issue During Raw

– As previously reported, it appeared there was an audio issue during last night’s Raw. When Drew McIntyre was making his entrance, people waling to the ring could hear audio Michael Cole saying “16-time world champion” likely referring to John Cena. Fightful Select has an update on what caused the issue with the Michael Cole audio.

According to the report, the issue was a “production error,” and the audio was part of the Roman Reigns and John Cena SummerSlam 2021 video package that was accidentally being played. After hearing the online reaction, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre reportedly personally asked about it to see if there was any truth to it.

Additionally, production employees were said to have been confused because Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal got some of the best reactions of last night’s show.