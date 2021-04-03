Backstage Update on Chris Jericho Appearing on Broken Skull Sessions, AEW Contract Length

– As previously reported, WWE made a surprising announcement this week with AEW star and former world champion Chris Jericho appearing on the next edition of The Broken Skull Sessions. Steve Austin will be chatting with Jericho for the show, which will debut on Peacock on Sunday, April 11 following Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. Dave Meltzer spoke on the news and provided more insight on Jericho’s AEW contract on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

The announcement of Jericho appearing on a WWE program was surprising, considering Jericho is currently signed with AEW. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin detailed how the show with Jericho came about and getting WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to sign off on it.

Also, after Vince McMahon signed off on the idea, Jericho reportedly got approval from AEW President Tony Khan on March 23 to go on the show.

Additionally, Meltzer noted Jericho’s current AEW contract is set to expire at the end of 2022. According to Meltzer, Chris Jericho will always have a decent relationship with Vince McMahon and WWE. Meltzer stated when Jericho’s current contract expires, he might attempt to play both sides against each other.