Backstage Update on Chris Jericho’s Contract Status With NJPW, Renewed Interest for His Return

– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided some backstage information regarding Chris Jericho potentially returning to NJPW and his current contract status with the promotion. Jericho last wrestled in NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2 earlier this year, beating Hiroshi Tanahashi by submission.

After starting All Elite Wrestling (AEW), top stars Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes stopped appearing in NJPW. However, Jericho did have some additional matches in NJPW, despite his being a part of the AEW roster, as did Jon Moxley.

According to Meltzer, Harold Meij was not keen on bringing Jericho back to New Japan during Meij’s regime due to Jericho’s price tag. Additionally, Meltzer stated that Jericho no longer has a contract with New Japan that is believed to have already expired. Meltzer went on to say with Meij’s exit as President and CEO of New Japan last October, there was renewed interest in bringing back Jericho.

However, the travel issues due to the pandemic, along with Jericho’s AEW commitments, make it very unlikely for him to show up in New Japan for next month’s Wrestle Kingdom 15. With the change in management at New Japan, Meltzer stated that does at least raise the possibility that Jericho could be brought back later down the line next year, such as at Dominion or another major NJPW event.