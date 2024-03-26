Backstage Update On CM Punk, Drew McIntyre & Seth Rollins Promo Segment From WWE Raw

Monday’s WWE Raw episode featured a segment with CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins. This led to Punk being announced as the guest commentator for the World Title Match at WrestleMania 40, where Rollins will defend his title against McIntyre. The segment felt more authentic and distinct compared to recent segments.

During the exchange, they traded jabs at each other, with a more improvised feel. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the company mentioned that there was a general outline of the direction they were supposed to take instead of following a scripted dialogue word-for-word. The talent was given the freedom to express themselves and see how it unfolds.

The promo segment was produced by Adam Pearce. It was mentioned in the report that WWE production was caught off guard by Punk’s use of profanity after a memo was sent out to discourage swearing on air.

Despite this, there were no reported issues backstage following the promos.