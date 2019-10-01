Backstage Update On CM Punk

– Twitter user WrestleVotes has the latest on CM Punk.

WrestleVotes reports that one source told him “probably not now, but eventually.” WrestleVotes added that if and when it happens, it would be kept “super quiet.”

As previously reported, CM Punk recently tested on-camera for a gig on WWE Backstage, which is WWE’s upcoming studio show on FS1. In a recent interview, when asked what he’s doing on Friday, Punk joked that he would be watching hockey.