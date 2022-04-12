wrestling / News
Backstage Update on Cody Rhodes in WWE, Internal Roster Listings
April 12, 2022
– PWInsider reports that newly returned WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is internally listed as the No. 2 babyface for the Raw roster by WWE. At the moment, Cody Rhodes is seen as second to only Bobby Lashley, with AJ Styles at No. 3.
Additionally, while Roman Reigns is the undisputed champion of both the Raw and SmackDown rosters, WWE is still internally listing Reigns as the top heel on SmackDown, and he’s not listed for Raw. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Edge, and Damian Priest are listed as the top heels for the Raw roster.
Currently, WWE reportedly has Drew McIntyre listed as the top babyface for SmackDown.
