Backstage Update on COVID-19 Outbreak in NJPW, Two Wrestlers Who Tested Positive

– As previously reported, there was an outbreak of COVID-19 among the NJPW roster earlier this month. The names of who was tested positive were not revealed. However, Dave Meltzer during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio noted wrestlers who attempted to fly home from Japan but could not because they tested positive for COVID-19.

Per the report, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Jay White all attempted to fly home on the same plane together from Japan due to NJPW having to temporarily shut down operations due to the pandemic outbreak. However, after Finlay and Jay White reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, they were forced to stay in Japan and quarantine for two weeks.

While David Finlay was in action over the weekend at Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege on Saturday (May 15), his six-man tag team match with Juice Robinson and Eddie Edwards against Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers, Meltzer noted that this match was likely taped weeks ago. This is because Finaly was still stuck in quarantine in Japan this month when it aired.

David Finlay’s father, former WCW and WWE wrestler Fit Finlay, had initially shared details on his son and Jay White being in quarantine on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, which Meltzer said he later confirmed. Additionally, Meltzer noted that NJPW might have had more positive COVID-19 cases than what was initially thought. However, White and Finlay are the only two names confirmed thus far.

With the wrestlers who tested positive being asymptomatic or having mild symptoms, NJPW later announced that the company would be returning to action with live events on May 22. Since White and Finlay were forced to stay in Japan for the quarantine process, that means they will likely still be in the country for the return to events after the recent postponement.

New Japan plans to hold its next events on May 22 in Nagoya at the Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall and May 24-26 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Only wrestlers and staff will be taking part in these events.