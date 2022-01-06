Backstage Update on Date for Next WWE Saudi Arabia Show

– Last November, it was initially reported by PWInsider that WWE was planning the company’s next show for Saudi Arabia in February 2022. According to an update by Fightful Select, as first reported by The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian, the current date scheduled for the show is February 19.

According to the report, the February 19. date had been in the works for months, as early as when WWE held its last show in Saudi Arabia, which Crown Jewel 2021 on October 21. Company sources stated to Fightful that February and “late fall” dates appear to be stable and reliable timeframes to run the shows in the country.

Additionally, staff and talent are now listing Saturday, Feb. 19 as the date for the show in their internal calendars, which is also in line with WWE running pay-per-view events on Saturday this year. Previously, WWE held the Saudi Arabia shows on weekdays, so now there will be a travel day cushion between the Saudi Arabia show and Monday Night Raw.