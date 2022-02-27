wrestling / News
Backstage Update on Delay for WWE SmackDown In-Ring Debut for Xia Li
February 27, 2022
– Xia Li finally made her SmackDown roster in-ring debut last week, despite making her initial debut on SmackDown in early December. Fightful Select has an update on why her in-ring debut took over two months to finally take place.
According to Fightful’s report, Xia Li hasn’t been injured. However, WWE didn’t have any creative plans in place for her after her initial debut. As a result, she didn’t actually get in the ring until last Friday. She picked up a win over Natalya on SmackDown.
