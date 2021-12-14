wrestling / News
Backstage Update on Delay in the RK-Bro-nament Finals for WWE Raw
– As previously noted, the RK-Bro-nament finals did not take place as planned on last night’s edition of WWE Raw. WWE announced injuries to both The Street Profits and Rey & Dominik Mysterio as cause for the delay. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, “something’s up” with Montez Ford that prevented WWE from going forward with the match.
Additionally, WWE reportedly knew by last Saturday (Dec. 11) that Ford would not be ready to compete in the tournament finals last night. However, WWE continued to advertise the match for the show through Monday afternoon.
As of last night, the tournament finals were delayed until the December 27 edition of WWE Raw. The winners of the match will earn a title shot against Raw tag team champs RK-Bro.
