Backstage Update on Don Callis’ Status With Impact Wrestling

– As previously reported, Don Callis is rumored to have been removed from his role as Impact Wrestling EVP and likely won’t be in power in the company for much longer. Fightful Select reported another update on the situation today.

Per the report, Don Callis is no longer an executive in any capacity with Impact Wrestling and Anthem Sports & Entertainment. However, he is reportedly expected to stay on in an onscreen capacity alongside Kenny Omega wherever he appears.

Omega and Callis were only at the first day of the most recent Impact TV tapings. They filmed their content and were not present for the subsequent three days of tapings. Talent who Fightful spoke to said the move wasn’t a surprise, and they thought Scott D’Amore led things well since the beginning.