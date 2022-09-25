Backstage Update on Drew McIntyre Not Appearing at WWE Live Events as Advertised

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was advertised for two of WWE’s live events this weekend in Stockton and Fresno, California and was scheduled to face Sheamus at a Street Fight for those live events. However, McIntyre did not work last night’s Stockton event. According to PWInsider, the word making the rounds backstage in WWE is that McIntyre was pulled from this weekend’s events as he’s been very ill with a bad case of food poisoning.

It’s said that McIntyre pushed his way through last Friday’s edition of SmackDown, including using an IV treatment to help get him through the show. WWE officials reportedly made the decision to pull him from the road this weekend so he could rest and recover. Braun Strowman was picked to fill in for the live events this weekend in McIntyre’s place, marking Strowman’s first live event appearance in WWE since he returned

