Backstage Update on Expiration Date for Kevin Owens’ WWE Contract

– As previously reported, Kevin Owens’ current WWE contract is currently set to expire in January 2022. A new update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Owens’ WWE contract is set to expire on the date of January 31, 2022.

Owens appeared to be having fun with these rumors over the past week when he tweeted out the coordinates of Mount Rushmore. That was a stable he once shared with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks in PWG. However, Kevin Owens later deleted the tweet with his coordinates. But he did change his bio location on Twitter to “Almost There,” while the Bucks seemed to change theirs to “There” in response.

Adam Cole recently made his AEW debut at last Sunday’s All Out, joining The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in The Elite.