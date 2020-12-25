Backstage Update on Fan at NXT Diagnosed With COVID-19

– As previously reported, a regular fan who attended a recent NXT TV taping tested positive for COVID-19. This week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the situation.

The fan later contacted the Observer expressed his belief that he believes he contracted the virus after attending Disney World and not from NXT. The fan in question revealed he went to Disney World on November 19 and went to NXT TV on November 18 the day before. The fan claims he skipped the show that was on November 25. The fan planned to attend the show on December 2, but he ended up getting tested on December 1, and that test came back positive. He claimed all the people in his NXT pod who went to the show on November 18 also tested negative on December 1, so that is why he believes he caught the virus at Disney World on November 19.

Additionally, the fan claimed that Disney World had lines for indoor attraction with people who were removing their masks that were in line with him. Currently, NXT reportedly allows 100 fans to attend the NXT shows at the Capitol Wrestling Center. They also have to pass tests the day before in order to attend.