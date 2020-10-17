Backstage Update on Former SmackDown Head Writer Joining MLW, New Personnel Changes

– PWInsider has a backstage update on Major League Wrestling (MLW) ahead of the company’s upcoming restart with new shows, with regards to some new personnel changes. Per the report, former WWE SmackDown head writer Alex Greenfield has returned to MLW to work as a producer. Greenfield is said to be handling behind-the-scenes elements for the company.

Additionally, Biff Lawson has reportedly joined MLW as a producer. Lawson has previously worked on A&E Network shows such as Live PD and Emergency Rescue.

Finally, Parrow (aka Mike Parrow) is said to be joining the roster for the upcoming restart. The wrestling promotion is slated to resume TV tapings later this weekend in Florida.