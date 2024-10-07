wrestling / News
Backstage Update On Four Horsemen’s WWE Status
Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson were at WWE Bad Blood this past weekend, hanging out with a bunch of former WCW stars.
According to Pwinsider.com, neither of the Four Horsemen has signed Legends contracts with WWE.
However, it’s important to mention that Diamond Dallas has signed one as previously mentioned on Sunday.
