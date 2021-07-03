wrestling / News
Backstage Update on Health of Kenny Omega
– As previously reported, AEW World champion Kenny Omega was said to be dealing with multiple injuries in recent weeks. Some of his recent injuries have reportedly included a “deep bone bruise” near his tailbone, an athletic hernia, along with “normal wear and tear” on his knees. According to a report by Dave Meltzer in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega is said to be doing better after undergoing stem cell treatment and Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy.
The biggest issue Omega was dealing with was said to have been the athletic hernia. While Omega reportedly told the Observer while his health wasn’t night and day, he feels like the treatments “made a world of difference.”
Kenny Omega also reportedly was recovering from a stomach virus earlier this month. The AEW and Impact World champion recently defended the AEW World title last weekend against Jungle Boy on a live Saturday night edition of AEW Dynamite.
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Planning Tentative Chicago Return For Thanksgiving
- Tommaso Ciampa Recalls Reading WWE Script For Vince McMahon In 2005, Talks Samoa Joe’s NXT Return
- Eric Bischoff On Scott Hall & Kevin Nash’s Reactions To Hulk Hogan Being Third Man, Backstage Atmosphere After Hogan’s Turn
- Jim Ross On Why He Thinks Lex Luger Isn’t In WWE Hall Of Fame, Luger’s Legacy In Wrestling