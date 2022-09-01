Backstage Update on How AEW Handled Ace Steel Using an Expletive Word on Dynamite

– As previously reported, Warner Bros. Discovery is said to have sent a memo to AEW regarding toning down the language on AEW programming. Some fans may have already noticed that Ace Steel ended up dropping an F-bomb during his segment with CM Punk last night on Dynamite. PWInsider has an update on the aftermath for the segment.

According to the report, AEW talents were informed today that after the segment, Steel immediately returned backstage and took responsibility for using the expletive on the air. Steel agreed to pay a fine for using the word, and he paid it today. Steel’s fine for the error will be donated to a charity.

AEW’s communication on the issue reportedly praised Steel for taking immediate action as an example on how to deal with errors and accept responsibility for when an error might occur.