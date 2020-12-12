Backstage Update on How ROH Will Announce the Changes to Final Battle 2020

– As previously reported, Ring of Honor (ROH) pulled four wrestlers from this year’s Final Battle event due to COVID-19 pre-travel, testing protocols. The talents who are off the card include EC3, Bandido, Flamita, and Kenny King. PWInsider has a new update on the situation.

According to the new update, ROH will not disclose the changes due to the withdrawals for the event until the night of the broadcast. During the free Hour 1 broadcast of the event that will be streaming online, fans will be advised on the updated lineup. As noted, Hour 1 of the show will stream for free on Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook and YouTube from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm EST.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that wrestlers are required to self-test under a nurse’s supervision via Zoom for COVID-19, and they must submit those samples to a lab. After passing those tests, they will be allowed to travel to the ROH hotel and will have to be sequestered in a hotel room and undergo a series of additional tests during their stay, in-between performances, and before exiting their hotel.

The procedures and testing protocols for the ROH bubble were set up in collaboration with the Maryland State Athletic Commission. PWInsider noted that ROH’s bubble procedures are the “strictest” in the pro wrestling industry.

Previously, EC3 was set for a match with Jay Briscoe at the event. Meanwhile, Bandido and Flamita were scheduled to defend the ROH Six-Man tag titles with Rey Horus against Kaun, Moses and Shane Taylor. Along with Kenny King, ROH stated that all four wrestlers are doing well and currently resting at home.