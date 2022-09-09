Backstage Update On How Some In AEW Feel About Recent Thunder Rosa Injury

As previously reported, Thunder Rosa is out of action with a back injury and Toni Storm is the interim AEW Women’s Champion. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter there are “a lot of people” in wrestling who believe that Rosa is not hurt, however the WON notes that the injury is legitimate and she stopped wrestling to avoid surgery. It’s believed she will be back in 2-3 months to face Storm in a unification match.

The rumors, however, started as Rosa was told about the injury hours after she was told she would be dropping her title at All Out. As previously noted, the women’s locker room is said to be divided in their perception of Rosa anyway, with the negative opinions exacerbated because she didn’t drop the title before taking time off. A lot of people took Storm saying that Rosa “says she’s injured” and that she would wrestle Rosa when she says she’s not injured as Storm not believing Rosa was really hurt. On his podcast, Konnan suggested that Rosa told him she had a torn ACL and later said it was her back.

The WON noted, again, that her back is really injured, but the belief among some is that it was an injury she could have worked through to drop the title. Rosa is currently under a long-term, high-paying deal with AEW and is “not happy about any of this.”