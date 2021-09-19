Backstage Update on Impact Wrestling’s Interest in Killer Kelly

– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling earlier this year had plans to sign former WWE NXT UK talent and Portugal native Killer Kelly. However, her timetable to return to the US was delayed due Portugal’s embassy being closed for interviews after she returned home. Fightful Select has an update on Killer Kelly’s status now that she’s returning to the US wrestling scene.

During the recent TV tapings for Impact Wrestling, Kelly did not work the tapings on Friday or Saturday. According to Fightful, one talent stated there is believed to still be interest on Impact’s end for Kelly. However, some details still need to be taken care of before she’s able to work for them.

Additionally, Fightful reports that Killer Kelly is currently in the United States.