Backstage Update on In-Ring Status for Kip Sabian

– Fightful Select has an update on the status of Kip Sabian, who hasn’t worked a match in a while. AEW sources have reportedly stated that Sabian is currently injured, hence why he has not been active in the ring despite maintaining an active television presence.

Sabian’s last match was competing in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal on December 2, 2020. Before that, he worked a singles match against Orange Cassidy on November 18.