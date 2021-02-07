wrestling / News
Backstage Update on In-Ring Status for Kip Sabian
February 7, 2021 | Posted by
– Fightful Select has an update on the status of Kip Sabian, who hasn’t worked a match in a while. AEW sources have reportedly stated that Sabian is currently injured, hence why he has not been active in the ring despite maintaining an active television presence.
Sabian’s last match was competing in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal on December 2, 2020. Before that, he worked a singles match against Orange Cassidy on November 18.
More Trending Stories
- Damian Priest Shares His Thoughts On Rumored Wrestlemania Match (Possible Spoilers)
- Edge Didn’t Want To Recreate Royal Rumble Return This Year
- Former NFL Quarterback Doug Flutie Wins WWE 24/7 Championship, R-Truth Wins It Back
- Jim Ross On The Nation Of Domination, Ron Simmons’ Chemistry With The Rock, Simmons Shooting On Ahmed Johnson