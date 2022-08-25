Backstage Update on Injury Suffered by Thunder Rosa

– As previously reported, AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa is dealing with an injury that is forcing her to step away from AEW at the moment. While fans speculated she was suspended and not injured, that is not actually the case at all. PWInsider reported an update on the nature of her injury.

According to the report, Thunder Rosa is suffering a disc issue in her back. Rosa was reportedly trying to work through it as of late, and there’s currently no timetable on when she might be able to return.

Due to Thunder Rosa’s injury, AEW is starting an interim world title at AEW All Out next month. A Fatal 4-Way match featuring Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida will crown a new interim champion. Thunder Rosa would likely face the interim champion in a unification match when she’s ready to return.