Backstage Update on James Storm Following Impact Wrestling Appearance

– At last night’s edition of Impact Wrestling, James Storm made a surprise appearance and return. He ended up teaming up with Chris Sabin against Private Party. As a result, Private Party gets a title shot against the Impact tag team champions The Good Brothers. Fightful Select has an update on Storm following his surprise appearance.

According to the update, Storm is not currently signed to an Impact Wrestling contract. However, he’s reportedly not done working TV for Impact Wrestling yet. Additionally, he reportedly took part in three matches for the TV tapings.

Previously, James Storm worked the October TV tapings for Impact. However, he didn’t work the November TV tapings, which filmed the shows leading up to last Saturday’s Hard to Kill event.