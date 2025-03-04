wrestling / News

Backstage Update On Jamie Hayter’s AEW Status

March 4, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Jamie Hayter AEW Dynamite 8-28-24 Image Credit: AEW

Jamie Hayter’s absence from AEW TV since January 22nd has sparked questions about her status.

Fightful Select reports that Hayter is currently in the UK, working on renewing her visa. This visa process is also the reason behind her recent independent appearance at the EVE show in London on February 7th, her first indie booking since 2022.

While the timeline for her return is unclear, she is expected to rejoin AEW once the visa is resolved.

