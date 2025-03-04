wrestling / News
Backstage Update On Jamie Hayter’s AEW Status
March 4, 2025 | Posted by
Jamie Hayter’s absence from AEW TV since January 22nd has sparked questions about her status.
Fightful Select reports that Hayter is currently in the UK, working on renewing her visa. This visa process is also the reason behind her recent independent appearance at the EVE show in London on February 7th, her first indie booking since 2022.
While the timeline for her return is unclear, she is expected to rejoin AEW once the visa is resolved.
More Trending Stories
- Rey Fenix Expected To Head To WWE Following AEW Departure
- AEW Reportedly Considering Unifying Two of Their Singles Titles (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Ric Flair Is Ready to Fight Through Security to Keep John Cena From Winning the Title From Cody Rhodes
- The Rock Reveals What He Told John Cena After WWE Elimination Chamber