UPDATED: Backstage Update on Jaw Injury for Kofi Kingston, Kingston Commented on Injury Before Raw

UPDATE: Kofi Kingston actually posted an Instagram livestream before last night’s Raw where he talked about his jaw issues. You can view that stream below.

Kingston stated during the stream, “I gotta apologize, I feel like I’m talking out of the side of my mouth and I’m dealing with like a jaw injury right now, and my mouth is only closing on one side. So, if I sound kind of funny, that’s why. Ordinarily, I do a lot of imitations, impersonations, and impressions, but I’m not doing that right now. I’m talking funny just trying to figure this situation out.”

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, WWE stated on last night’s Raw that Kofi Kingston was out of action with a broken jaw injury. According to a report by PWInsider, Kingston’s injury is legitimate.

While the nature of his injury is unconfirmed, the report noted that a jaw issue is the reason why Kingston was not on Raw last night.