Backstage Update on Jey Uso Following Table Spot on SmackDown

– Fightful Select has an update on Jey Uso following last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. In the main event, Jey Uso faced Daniel Bryan for a spot on Team SmackDown for WWE Survivor Series. Uso won, and after the match, he joined Roman Reigns and attacked Daniel Bryan, later putting the former WWE World champion through the announce table. However, Uso appeared to land awkwardly during the table spot. It appeared his midsection hit the edge of the table, and the Uso Splash didn’t fully connect.

According to the update, Uso is said to be doing fine after the table spot. You can view a video of the segment with the table spot from last night’s show below.