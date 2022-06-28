Backstage Update on Jon Moxley Following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

– As previously reported, Jon Moxley cut an impassioned promo after AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door went off the air. In the main event, Moxley beat Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the Interim AEW World Champion. Moxley also reportedly mentioned during the promo that he was “probably concussed” following the matchup. However, Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that this is not the case.

According to Meltzer, Moxley’s statement was just a worked line he likes to use in promos after working intense matches. However, Jon Moxley is reportedly not dealing with a concussion following last Sunday’s show.

However, Adam Cole did reportedly suffer a concussion during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Fatal 4-Way. Not to mention, a number of other AEW talents suffered injuries heading into Forbidden Door that kept them off the show, including CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.