Backstage Update on Keith Lee Following Raw Return

– PWInsider has some more details on Keith Lee following his return on last night’s Raw. Lee finally returned to WWE programming after not appearing since last February, and there were many questions by fans regarding his absence. Lee’s return last night was reportedly not planned as a one and done type of deal.

According to PWInsider’s report, Lee has been officially “cleared” to return to performing in the ring. Also, whatever was causing him to be away from WWE was said to have not been a “creative decision.”

Earlier this month, Keith Lee informed fans on Twitter, “Many of you are reminding me of this day a year ago. So much has happened since then, it feels so long ago. Patience my friends….There is zero quit IN me. So don’t you quit ON me. I miss you. And I love you.”

On last night’s Raw, Lee answered WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s open challenge. Lashley pinned Lee after hitting him with the Spear.