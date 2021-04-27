Backstage Update on Kenny Omega Following Rebellion Win, Next Impact Title Defense

– At Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view event, AEW World champion Kenny Omega defeated Rich Swann in order to capture the Impact World Championship, and he now holds claim to both titles. Following the title win, Dave Meltzer confirmed on F4WOnline.com that Omega will be wrestling for Impact again at next month’s Under Siege event, which is scheduled for May 15 on Impact Plus. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer also reported that Omega will be at the next set of Impact TV tapings.

Also, during today’s WOR, Meltzer clarified that Kenny Omega will “definitely” be defending the title for the first time at Under Siege. Meltzer went on to state that Omega is likely working a tag team match for the TV tapings, and he expected this Thursday’s show will give an idea who the Under Siege title defense will be against.

Impact will hold Against All Odds on June 12. Slammiversary on PPV will be held later in July.